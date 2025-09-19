Pioneer Wealth Management Group Invests $315,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $216.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

