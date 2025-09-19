Pioneer Wealth Management Group Acquires 10,616 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $71.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

