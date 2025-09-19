PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 2741443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 360,607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,766,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,985 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

