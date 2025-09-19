Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175.50 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 190.20 ($2.58). 9,942,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 2,418,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.40 ($3.10).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 285 to GBX 275 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £883.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,045.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.96.

Pets at Home Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

