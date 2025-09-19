Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $192.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $192.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

