Perkins Coie Trust Co Makes New $61,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $141,599,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $229.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.52 and a 200-day moving average of $197.29. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.