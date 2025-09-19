Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

