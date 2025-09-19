Peoples Bank KS Acquires 245 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.4% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.27. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

