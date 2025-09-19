Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,255,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,844,419,000 after purchasing an additional 87,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,130,000 after buying an additional 358,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,848,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,062,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $270,005,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,061,000 after buying an additional 55,487 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.9%

CINF stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

