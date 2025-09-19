Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,736,003,000 after buying an additional 478,728 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Western Digital by 130.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,852,000 after purchasing an additional 881,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,449,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $139,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,222,000 after buying an additional 1,742,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $239,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,460.80. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,148,052.40. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $106.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

