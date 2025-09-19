Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 261.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,037,000 after acquiring an additional 640,556 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5,078.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 429,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 421,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,405.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 367,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,191,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 290,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.1%

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $145.66 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,982.94. The trade was a 76.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,050,080.36. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,955,553. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

