Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $502.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.37, a PEG ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.94. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $272.67 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research set a $460.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.