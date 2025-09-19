Pachira Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALT opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $32.34.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

