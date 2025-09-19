Pachira Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2025

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALTFree Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALT opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $32.34.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.