Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $30,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

SPHQ opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

