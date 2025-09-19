Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2025

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $30,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPHQ opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.