Orgel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,909,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,935,000. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 13.68% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

MMIT stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.