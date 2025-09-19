Orgel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

