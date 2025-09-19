Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,176,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,118,000 after purchasing an additional 229,198 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,804,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $203.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.63. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $204.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.