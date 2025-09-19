Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,123,627 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 183,909 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,086,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.