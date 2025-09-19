Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 202,804 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,895,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 8.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $371,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

