O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,467.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,228 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,848,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,660,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $4,111,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,990.50. This trade represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.