Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Insider Michael Sicilia Sells 16,323 Shares

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. This represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6%

Oracle stock opened at $296.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.06 and its 200 day moving average is $194.11. The company has a market capitalization of $843.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

