Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells $3,519,000.00 in Stock

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) Director William Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $296.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.11. The firm has a market cap of $843.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.