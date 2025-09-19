Oluyemi Okupe Sells 145,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 145,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $8,025,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,264.40. This represents a 52.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $505,973.89.

On Monday, July 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $552,413.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $540,485.27.

On Monday, June 23rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,091,805.75.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 11.4%

HIMS opened at $56.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 502.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after buying an additional 2,128,587 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $58,403,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $83,582,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $78,464,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $53,626,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

