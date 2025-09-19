Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,191.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $502.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.37, a P/E/G ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.94. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $272.67 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.23.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

