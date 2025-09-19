Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $66.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

