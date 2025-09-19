Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $10.35 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $90,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,950,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 410,340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 578,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after purchasing an additional 271,551 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $245.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.27. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

