Oldfather Financial Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 184,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 252.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $47.21.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

