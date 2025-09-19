Oldfather Financial Services LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $292.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $295.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

