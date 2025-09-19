Oldfather Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $178.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.90. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

