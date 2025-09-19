NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.530-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.
NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,708,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $220,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About NorthWestern Energy Group
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
