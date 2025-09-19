NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 33,315.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,643,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,998 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $440,273,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,813,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,396,000 after acquiring an additional 519,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

American International Group Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:AIG opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.