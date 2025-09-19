MSCI Inc $MSCI Holdings Lowered by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 477,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,225,000 after acquiring an additional 76,726 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $556.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.03. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.45.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

