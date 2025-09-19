Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $480.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.27. The company has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

