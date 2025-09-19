Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 5,382 Shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF $SLNZ

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in TCW Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SLNZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. TCW Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TCW Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $606,000. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.
TCW Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. TCW Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03.
About TCW Senior Loan ETF
The TCW Senior Loan ETF (SLNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a focus on global senior loans of any credit quality and maturity bracket. The investment objective is to provide diversification in the fixed income space.
