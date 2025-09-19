Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 5,382 Shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF $SLNZ

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in TCW Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SLNZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. TCW Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TCW Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $606,000. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get TCW Senior Loan ETF alerts:

TCW Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCW Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. TCW Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03.

About TCW Senior Loan ETF

The TCW Senior Loan ETF (SLNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a focus on global senior loans of any credit quality and maturity bracket. The investment objective is to provide diversification in the fixed income space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SLNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.