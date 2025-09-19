Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.94 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.33). Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 98.63 ($1.34), with a volume of 213,577 shares trading hands.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company has a market capitalization of £125.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,172.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.72.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 3.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a net margin of 91.45% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Insider Activity

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

In other news, insider Catriona Hoare bought 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 per share, for a total transaction of £12,158.40. Also, insider Barbara Powley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 per share, for a total transaction of £10,300. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

Featured Articles

