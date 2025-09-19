Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $21 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $598.71 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.56 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

