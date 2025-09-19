Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after purchasing an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after purchasing an additional 414,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $337.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $325.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.