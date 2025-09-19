Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $278.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.62 and a 1 year high of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

