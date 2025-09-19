Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after purchasing an additional 787,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,599,000 after purchasing an additional 363,402 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,984,000 after purchasing an additional 404,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,890,000 after purchasing an additional 154,311 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,080,900. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of COR stock opened at $290.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

