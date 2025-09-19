Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.24 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.03.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

