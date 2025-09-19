MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Holdings Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,476.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,380.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,313.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.