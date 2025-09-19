McHugh Group LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

McHugh Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,276,000 after purchasing an additional 247,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 223.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 223,012 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 29,815.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,734 shares in the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,370,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

