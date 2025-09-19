McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123,454 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $301.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

