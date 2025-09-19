M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

M&C Saatchi Stock Up 3.0%

SAA stock opened at GBX 151.47 on Friday. M&C Saatchi has a one year low of GBX 146.50 and a one year high of GBX 208. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,279.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on M&C Saatchi from GBX 248 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 to GBX 200 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 215 to GBX 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 201.67.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

Featured Stories

