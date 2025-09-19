Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 87,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,905,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

BSCS opened at $20.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0794 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

