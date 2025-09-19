Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 1,714 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.