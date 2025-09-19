Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 128 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,724,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 903,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

