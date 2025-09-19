Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $249,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

PLTR opened at $176.97 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $419.83 billion, a PE ratio of 589.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $3,484,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,814.30. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

