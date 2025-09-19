Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.