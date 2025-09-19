Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3%

IJR opened at $120.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $108.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

